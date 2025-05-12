Turkish FM, U.S. Secretary of State talk ties, regional issues

+ ↺ − 16 px

According to Turkish diplomatic sources, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio discussed bilateral relations and regional issues—including Syria, Gaza, and Ukraine—on Monday.

In a phone call, Fidan underlined the importance of lifting sanctions on Syria for the country's stability and prosperity, News.Az reports citing Turkish media.

The release of Israeli U.S. citizen Edan Alexander by Hamas and the planned peace talks between Russia and Ukraine were also addressed in the phone call.

The peace talks are scheduled to take place in Istanbul, Türkiye, with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky indicating acceptance of Moscow's proposal to resume negotiations.

Details of Rubio’s upcoming visit to Türkiye on the occasion of the Informal NATO Foreign Ministers’ Meeting to be held in Antalya on May 14–15 were also discussed, according to the sources.

Meanwhile, Fidan and his French counterpart Jean-Noel Barrot on Monday discussed the planned peace talks between Russia and Ukraine.

In a phone call, Fidan and Barrot reviewed efforts to end the war between Russia and Ukraine, said Turkish diplomatic sources.

News.Az