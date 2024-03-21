Turkish foreign minister in Belgium to attend nuclear energy summit

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan arrived in Belgium's capital late Wednesday to attend a summit, News.Az reports citing Anadolu Agency.

On Thursday, Fidan will participate in the first Nuclear Energy Summit hosted by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and Belgium in Brussels, where world leaders will gather to highlight the role of nuclear energy in addressing global challenges to reduce the use of fossil fuels, enhance energy security and boost economic development.

He will also hold bilateral talks with this counterparts on the sidelines of the summit

Co-chaired by Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo and IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi, the summit will be the highest-level meeting to date exclusively focused on the topic of nuclear energy.

The summit will provide participating leaders the opportunity to share their vision on the key role of nuclear power in reaching net zero global emissions and promoting sustainable development, including national plans to fully exploit its potential.

