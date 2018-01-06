Turkish foreign minister talks to US counterpart

+ ↺ − 16 px

Phone call was requested by US Foreign Minister Tillerson, Turkish diplomatic sources say.

Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu spoke on the phone with his U.S. counterpart Rex Tillerson on late Friday, according to a diplomatic source, Anadolu Agency reports.

The source, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on talking to the media, said the phone call had been requested by Tillerson.

Cavusoglu is currently accompanying Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Paris.

News.Az

