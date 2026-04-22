Amazon enters weight-loss drug market with new GLP-1 service

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Amazon has officially stepped deeper into the booming weight-loss drug market, launching a new GLP-1 treatment program designed to make obesity care faster, more convenient, and more accessible for patients.

Announced on April 21, the initiative is being rolled out through Amazon One Medical and Amazon Pharmacy, combining virtual and in-person doctor visits with prescription management and direct medication delivery, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The program focuses on GLP-1 medications, a class of drugs widely used for weight loss and diabetes management, including treatments such as Novo Nordisk’s Wegovy and Eli Lilly’s Zepbound, as well as newer oral alternatives.

Amazon said pricing will start as low as $25 per month for insured patients. For those paying out of pocket, oral treatments begin at around $149 per month, while injectable drugs like Wegovy and Zepbound are priced at approximately $299 per month without insurance.

The company is positioning the service as a long-term obesity care solution rather than a one-time prescription model, integrating continuous medical support, prescription renewals, and pharmacy fulfillment under one system.

Executives said the goal is to remove friction from access to treatment. “Fast, convenient medication access and transparent pricing” were highlighted as core priorities of Amazon Pharmacy’s approach.

Beyond prescriptions, Amazon will also offer on-demand consultations, with messaging-based care starting at $29 and video visits at $49. The company also plans to expand same-day medication delivery to 4,500 cities by the end of 2026.

The announcement immediately impacted the market, with shares of several companies in the obesity drug sector—including Hims & Hers Health, Viking Therapeutics, Amgen, and Septerna—falling as investors reacted to increased competition from Amazon’s entry.

Amazon’s move signals a major push to integrate healthcare, pharmacy services, and logistics into a single ecosystem, potentially reshaping how weight-loss treatments are accessed and delivered in the U.S.

News.Az