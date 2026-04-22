Turkish CH-47 helicopter crashes during Ankara training flight

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A Turkish Army CH-47 heavy transport helicopter has crashed during a routine training exercise in Ankara, the Ministry of National Defence confirmed on April 22.

The helicopter—operated by the Army Aviation Command—went down in the Temelli area while conducting a standard training flight. The exact cause of the crash has not yet been determined, News.Az reports, citing Turkish media.

Officials confirmed that all personnel on board survived the incident without injuries. Emergency protocols were immediately activated following the crash.

The Ministry of National Defence stated that a full investigation has been launched to determine what led to the accident. Authorities said the findings will be shared with the public once the inquiry is completed.

Further details are expected as the investigation progresses.

News.Az