17-year-old boy admits to arson attack on North-West London synagogue

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The teenager, a British national from Brent, north-west London, who has not been named because of his age, appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, April 21.He pleaded guilty to arson not endangering life.

Videos circulated online of a figure in dark clothing setting light to a bottle of liquid and throwing it through a window at Kenton United Synagogue in Harrow on Saturday evening, News.Az reports, citing My London.

The arson attack took place at around 11.35pm on April 18, with officers discovering the crime scene at around midnight.According to the Met the object - believed to be a petrol bomb - caused minor damage to the premises. Nobody was injured. The 17-year-old boy was arrested by officers from Counter Terrorism Policing London at an address in north-west London just after 10pm on Sunday, April 19.

He has been bailed to appear at his next hearing at Willesden Magistrates' Court on June 4.

The Judge imposed a number of strict bail conditions, which will be closely monitored for adherence ahead of his next appearance at court.

Deputy Assistant Commissioner Vicki Evans, Senior National Coordinator for Counter Terrorism Policing said: "This is a significant development, being the first conviction in relation to one of the recent spate of arson attacks on Jewish, Israeli or Iranian-linked venues.

"We have been clear that we will be relentless in our pursuit of anyone who was involved in any of these attacks.

"This outcome shows how seriously we are taking these matters and the excellent work of all the officers and staff both in Counter Terrorism Policing and the Met Police, who have been working around the clock to progress the investigations.

"Enquiries remain ongoing in all of our investigations and our message to anyone involved is that we will identify you and you will be brought to justice."

A 19-year-old was also arrested at an address in north-west London as part of the investigation into the arson.

He has been released on bail to a date in May.

The attack is the latest in a string of isolated incidents that have targeted Jewish sites across the capital.In Golders Green, four Jewish community ambulances were destroyed in an arson attack on March 23 and there have been further attacks at a synagogue in Finchley and a former Jewish charity building in Hendon.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has said he is “appalled by recent attempted antisemitic arson attacks in north London”.

He added in his statement on X: “This is abhorrent and it will not be tolerated. Attacks on our Jewish community are attacks on Britain.”

News.Az