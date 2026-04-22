New Zealand shares flat as markets track Iran ceasefire news

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New Zealand shares ended flat with a positive bias on Wednesday, while Asian shares were mixed after the US decided to extend the Iran ceasefire.

The S&P/NZX 50 Index was little changed to close at 12,945.60, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

US President Donald Trump said he would extend the ceasefire with Iran indefinitely to allow more time for peace negotiations, though it remained unclear on Wednesday whether Iran or Israel would agree.

Meanwhile, the "golden visa" program of New Zealand has lured nearly NZ$4 billion in committed and pipeline investment in its first year, the government said on Wednesday, as Wellington looks to draw wealthy migrants and growth capital, Reuters reported on Wednesday.

In domestic news, a total of 14,993 metric tonnes (MT) of products were sold during the Global Dairy Trade auction held on Tuesday, with supply ranging from 14,166 to 18,737 MT, according to data from the trading platform.

In corporate news, Air New Zealand (ASX:AIZ, NZE:AIR) said that Chief Financial Officer Richard Thomson has resigned, effective Aug. 28.

NZX (NZE:NZX) appointed Graham Law, chief financial and corporate officer, as acting chief executive, effective May 1.

News.Az