Iran says it knows how to confront restrictions and defend itself

Iran says it knows how to confront restrictions and defend itself

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Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has said the country knows how to confront restrictions and defend itself, following what Iranian officials described as a US seizure of an Iranian commercial vessel in the Sea of Oman.

In a post on his X account on Tuesday, Araghchi said the blockade of Iranian ports constitutes “an act of war” and therefore a violation of the ceasefire, News.Az reports, citing Iran’s English-language Press TV.

“Attacking a commercial vessel and taking its crew hostage is an even greater violation,” he added.

He said Iran “knows very well how to confront restrictions, how to defend its interests, and how to stand up against bullying”.

His remarks followed reports that US forces boarded an Iranian merchant vessel in the Sea of Oman and disabled its navigation systems, in an incident Tehran has described as a “blatant act of piracy” in international waters.

Iranian sources said that in response, its forces targeted several US military vessels in the area with drone strikes.

According to Iran’s military, the armed forces were prepared to respond decisively to what it called US aggression. However, it said restraint was exercised due to the presence of crew members’ family members on board, whose safety was at risk.

It added that once the safety of those on board was ensured, Iranian forces would take appropriate action against US units involved.

Separately, Iran’s Foreign Ministry condemned what it described as US aggression against a commercial vessel and the detention of its crew and family members, warning of “very dangerous consequences”.

News.Az