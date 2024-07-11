Turkish, French presidents discuss Israeli attacks on Palestine

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron discussed on Thursday Israeli attacks on Palestine, Türkiye's Communications Directorate said.

On the sidelines of a NATO summit in Washington, Erdogan and Macron also addressed bilateral relations and regional issues, including the Ukraine war.Erdogan said encouragement of Israel by Western countries on cease-fire in Gaza, where it has killed more than 38,000 Palestinians since last October, will contribute to regional and global peace. He urged Macron that it would be beneficial for France to take "concrete steps" in this regard.Expressing the importance of enhancing relations between Türkiye and France in every field, Erdogan said revitalizing Türkiye's EU membership process is necessary and Ankara is expected to be supported in this manner.

