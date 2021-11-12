Turkish media highlight President Ilham Aliyev’s speech at 8th Summit of Cooperation Council of Turkic-Speaking States in Istanbul

Turkey’s leading media outlets, including Anadolu Agency, TRT Haber, Haber global, NTV, CNN TURK, Haberturk, Haber global, A haber TV channels have broadcast live President Ilham Aliyev’s speech at the 8th Summit of the Cooperation Council of Turkic-Speaking States in Istanbul on November 12.

Following the live broadcast, the Turkish TV Channels, as well as other media outlets highlighted some points from the Azerbaijani President's remarks presenting them in sub-headlines. The TV channels also featured various comments by recognized experts.

The Turkish media also broadcast live the ceremony to present the Supreme Order of Turkic World by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

News.Az

