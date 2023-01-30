Turkish national education minister arrives in Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

The delegation led by the Minister of National Education of the Republic of Türkiye Mahmut Ozer has arrived in Azerbaijan, News.Az reports.

During the visit, the delegation has visited the Alley of Honors to pay respect and place a wreath at the tomb of national leader, founder and architect of the modern Azerbaijani state Heydar Aliyev. They also visited the grave of prominent ophthalmologist, academician Zarifa Aliyeva.

The delegation also paid respect to Azerbaijani heroes, who sacrificed their lives for the country’s independence and territorial integrity. They also visited a monument to the memory of the Turkish martyrs.

