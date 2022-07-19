Turkish President called on Iran and Russia: Turkiye will rid Syria of terrorists

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Astana platform is the only effective initiative to find a solution to the Syrian crisis, said Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Turkish President during the speech of the presidents of Turkiye, Russia and Iran at the Astana process summit in Tehran, News.az reports.

He noted that Turkey is the country that bears the burden of all the issues caused by the Syrian crisis.

Erdogan added that the PKK-YPG and other terrorist organizations pose a threat to the territorial integrity of Syria, and that his country will continue the fight against terrorism regardless of who supports it and regardless of where it is located: “We expect Russia and Iran to support us in this matter. The fight against ISIS, PKK-YPG and others should continue, support for the Syrian people should be to clear these terrorist organizations from here. We will continue our fight against terrorist organizations."

According to the president, more than 500,000 Syrians have returned to the territories cleared of terrorists by Turkiye, and work is ongoing for the return of 1 million people.

News.Az