Turkish president slams US decision on ATACMS, warns of ‘further escalation’

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan voiced his disapproval on Wednesday of the US decision to allow Ukraine to use the Army Tactical Missile System (ATACMS) against Russia, warning that it could escalate global tensions and extend the conflict.

"First and foremost, we do not consider it a right decision, nor do we approve of it," Erdogan said, speaking to journalists on his return flight from Brazil, where he attended the G20 Leaders’ Summit, News.Az reports, citing Turkish media. "From the very beginning, we have believed that the Ukraine-Russia war can only end with more efforts for peace, goodwill, and diplomacy—not with more weapons, more blood, and more tears," he added.Erdogan further criticized the impact of such actions on the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, which has surpassed 1,000 days since it began in February 2022. "A step taken by (US President) Mr. (Joe) Biden will be interpreted as a move to fuel the war to ensure it never ends, or even to spread it."Erdogan also warned that the escalating missile tensions between Russia and Ukraine could have broader global consequences."These could bring the region and the world to the brink of a major war. You cannot get anywhere with the mentality of 'after me, the deluge'," he said.Erdogan also expressed concern that the US decision would be perceived as an attempt to intensify the conflict rather than end it, adding that Russia might respond strongly to the increased use of missile systems.

