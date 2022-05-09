Yandex metrika counter

Turkish President talks of EU membership

  • World
  • Share
Turkish President talks of EU membership

"It is time for the European Union, which was estranged from its core values and is influenced by the short-term policies of its member states, to write a new story about the war in Ukraine," said President of Turkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan on May 9 - Europe Day, News.az reports.

He noted that despite obstacles, Turkey's patience and determination to continue the process of full membership in the EU should be encouraged in a constructive way: "The development of Turkish-EU relations in all fields is in the interests of both sides."


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      