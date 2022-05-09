Turkish President talks of EU membership

+ ↺ − 16 px

"It is time for the European Union, which was estranged from its core values and is influenced by the short-term policies of its member states, to write a new story about the war in Ukraine," said President of Turkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan on May 9 - Europe Day, News.az reports.

He noted that despite obstacles, Turkey's patience and determination to continue the process of full membership in the EU should be encouraged in a constructive way: "The development of Turkish-EU relations in all fields is in the interests of both sides."

News.Az