Turkish, Russian FMs to discuss Moscow-Kyiv peace talks

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu will discuss the current situation around the Ukrainian crisis and perspectives of restoration of talks between Moscow and Kyiv during their negotiations on June 8, News.Az reports citing the Russian Foreign Ministry.

The ministers will exchange their views on the current state of the Ukrainian crisis, and perspectives of restoration of Russian-Ukrainian peace talks.

The Russia side will inform Turkish colleagues about the progress of the special military operation in Ukraine and the steps being taken to ensure security of civilians, the ministry added.


