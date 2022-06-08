Turkish, Russian foreign ministers meet in Ankara

+ ↺ − 16 px

A meeting between Turkiye’s Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov kicked off in the Turkish capital Ankara, Russia’s Foreign Ministry said on its Telegram channel, News.Az reports.

The top diplomats will discuss prospects for the further development of Turkiye-Russia relations and the situation in Ukraine.

They will also exchange views on the situation in the South Caucasus, the Middle East and North Africa, Central Asia and the Black Sea region.

News.Az