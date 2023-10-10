Turkish, Russian presidents hold phone talk

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Russian President Vladimir Putin have held a phone talk, Public Relations Office of the Turkish Presidential Administration says, News.az reports.

It is reported that during the conversation, the heads of state discussed the progress of the conflict between Israel and Palestine, steps that can be taken to prevent further escalation of tensions and meet humanitarian needs in the region.

Erdogan said attacks on civilian settlements are a cause for concern and such initiatives are not welcomed by Türkiye.

The Turkish President stressed that his country will try to do everything possible to ensure peace in the region.

News.Az