Turkish, Russian Presidents to meet in Tehran

Negotiations between Russian and Turkish President Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayyip Erdogan will be held on July 19 in Tehran, according to Kremlin Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov, News.az reports.

Peskov has also noted that a trilateral meeting will be held with Iranian President Raisi and Turkish President Erdogan.

According to Peskov, the resumption of Russia-Ukraine negotiations is out of the question yet.



