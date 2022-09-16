News.az
Presidents
Tag:
Presidents
Presidents of Azerbaijan, Ukraine discuss bilateral cooperation
21 May 2024-22:29
Turkish, Azerbaijani presidents discuss ties, regional issues over the phone
20 May 2024-21:29
Presidents of Azerbaijan and Tajikistan hold one-on-one meeting in Dushanbe
14 Sep 2023-08:37
Presidents of Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan held expanded meeting
22 Aug 2023-14:09
President Ilham Aliyev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif hold phone talk
29 Jun 2023-18:40
President Ilham Aliyev and President of Bulgaria Rumen Radev had dinner
25 Apr 2023-04:38
Presidents of Azerbaijan and Romania made press statements
02 Feb 2023-15:07
Azerbaijani, Turkish and Armenian leaders meet in Prague
06 Oct 2022-12:01
Presidents of Türkiye and Russia hold phone talk
29 Sep 2022-19:14
President Ilham Aliyev met with President of Russia Vladimir Putin in Samarkand
16 Sep 2022-15:33
