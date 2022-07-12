Turkish, Russian, Ukrainian and UN delegations to discuss grain transport in Istanbul tomorrow

Turkish, Russian, Ukrainian and UN delegations to discuss grain transport in Istanbul tomorrow

"Istanbul will host a meeting between military delegations of Defense Ministries of Turkiye, Russian Federation, and Ukraine and United Nations (UN) delegations tomorrow," said Turkish National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar, News.az reports.

According to Akar, delegations will hold negotiations for safe transportation of grain, expecting at Ukrainian ports, to international markets via sea.

News.Az