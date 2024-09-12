Turkish Stream will save Europe if Ukraine doesn’t renew gas transit agreement

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ukraine's refusal to extend the agreement on the transit of Russian natural gas will lead to its delivery to Europe through Turkey via the Turkish Stream main gas pipeline, the head of the Turkish Ministry of Energy A. Bayraktar said, News.Az reports citing ИА Neftegaz.RU .

According to him, volumes could amount to about 16 billion m3/year.The decision not to extend the contract with Gazprom for gas transit, which expires at the end of 2024, was announced by Ukrainian President V. Zelensky.Commenting on this refusal, the press secretary of the Russian president D. Peskov said that Russia has alternative supply routes to Europe through Turkey as part of the project to create a gas hub on the republic's territory.On July 16, 2024, Naftogaz confirmed that it would not negotiate with Gazprom on extending the contract for the transit of Russian gas to Europe via the Ukrainian gas transmission system (GTS).

News.Az