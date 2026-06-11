Indonesia turns to Africa for oil supply security

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Indonesia is expanding crude oil imports from African countries in an effort to reduce the impact of tensions surrounding the Strait of Hormuz, Vice Foreign Minister Arif Havas Oegroseno said on Thursday, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

The official said Indonesia has been seeking oil supplies from regions that are not dependent on shipping routes passing through the strategically important strait.

“We are now collaborating a lot with Algeria, Nigeria, Angola — many African countries,” he said.

In addition to African suppliers, Indonesia is also increasingly engaging with Latin American energy markets as part of its broader strategy to diversify its oil import portfolio.

The move comes amid rising tensions in the Middle East. Iran’s Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters announced the closure of the Strait of Hormuz to all vessels, including oil tankers and commercial shipping. Iranian authorities said the decision was necessary due to security risks linked to ongoing military tensions in the region.

News.Az