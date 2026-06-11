Chinese company to build solar panel plant in Azerbaijan

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A Chinese company will begin construction of a solar panel manufacturing facility in Azerbaijan's Alat Free Economic Zone within the next few weeks, Valeh Alasgarov, Chairman of the Board of the Zone's Authorized Body, said at the Technovation Forum in Baku.

According to him, the plant will have an initial annual production capacity of 3 gigawatts, which will gradually increase to 10 gigawatts, News.az reports.

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Alasgarov said the project is expected to help reduce the cost of solar power and support Azerbaijan's renewable energy sector.

He added that the next stage will focus on establishing production of wind power plant components, including blades and towers, as well as energy storage systems, which he described as essential for expanding solar and wind energy generation.

"Our three main priorities are solar panel production, manufacturing wind power plant components, and producing energy storage systems in Azerbaijan. This will allow us to increase green energy production without limitations," he said.

News.Az