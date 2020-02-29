Turkish, US presidents discuss Syria’s Idlib over phone

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkish president and his U.S. counterpart spoke over the phone on Friday to discuss the recent developments in Idlib, northwestern Syria, according to a statement by the Turkish Communications Directorate, Anadolu Agency reports.

During the phone conversation, Recep Tayyip Erdogan reaffirmed Turkey’s resolve to remove Syrian regime forces from the area in Idlib determined by the 2018 Sochi deal.

Meanwhile, the White House said Donald Trump extended condolences in the call with Erdogan over loss of lives of 33 Turkish troops in Thursday night’s attack by the Syrian regime forces.

“President Trump reaffirmed his support for Turkey’s efforts to de-escalate the situation in northwest Syria and avoid a humanitarian catastrophe,” White House spokesman Judd Deere said in a statement.

Late Thursday, at least 33 Turkish soldiers were martyred and tens of others injured in an airstrike by Assad regime forces in Idlib, just across Turkey’s southern border.

News.Az

