Stellantis to halt output at France Poissy plant by 2029

The company said production of models including the DS3 and Opel Mokka is expected to end at the site by the end of 2028 at the earliest, with the plant no longer assembling new vehicles afterward, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

However, Stellantis noted that the facility will continue operating in a reduced capacity, focusing on activities such as auto parts production, 3D printing, and vehicle recycling. The company also plans to invest around €100 million to restructure the site.

The decision comes as European automakers face weak demand, structural overcapacity, and growing competition from lower-cost Chinese rivals, alongside a slower-than-expected transition to electric vehicles.

Stellantis said the Poissy plant’s future has been under review for years, with output steadily declining in recent periods. The site currently employs around 1,600 workers, a number expected to fall over time, though new roles and retraining programs are planned for future activities at the facility.