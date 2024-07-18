Türkiye: Acceptance of resolution rejecting establishment of Palestinian state - indication that Israel disregards international law

+ ↺ − 16 px

Türkiye condemned the Israeli parliament's passage of a resolution rejecting the establishment of a Palestinian state on Thursday, calling it evidence of Israel's disregard for international law.



"The acceptance of a resolution in Israeli parliament rejecting the establishment of a Palestinian state is another indication that Israel disregards international law and agreements," the Foreign Ministry stated, labeling the decision "null and void."According to the ministry, international law requires the establishment of an independent, sovereign Palestinian state within the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem serving as its capital.It also condemned Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir's provocative actions at the Al-Aqsa Mosque.The far-right extremist politician stormed into Al-Aqsa Mosque on Thursday morning."Israel must put an end to such actions that will further increase tensions in the region," statement said.The resolution in the Knesset, passed by a vote of 68-9, said the establishment of a Palestinian state “in the heart of the Land of Israel would pose an existential danger to the State of Israel and its citizens, perpetuate the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and destabilize the region.”The vote came as Netanyahu is scheduled to fly to Washington on Sunday to meet US President Joe Biden and address the Congress.In February, the Knesset voted in favor of a government decision to reject unilateral recognition of a Palestinian state.

News.Az