Türkiye and Armenia launch direct air cargo transportation

Air cargo transportation between Türkiye and Armenia started, Türkiye's Habertürk released information citing diplomatic sources. News.az reports.

It was reported that as a result of the meetings held between the special representatives of the two countries, it was noted that from January 1, 2023, direct air cargo transportation between Türkiye and Armenia is possible.


