Türkiye announced a major gas discovery at the Goktepe field

+ ↺ − 16 px

2025 has become the "year of discovery" following the discovery of approximately 92 billion cubic meters of gas in the Goktepe field.

Turkish Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Alparslan Bayraktar stated this in an interview with the Kanal 7 television channel, News.Az informs.

"2026 will also be the year in which we will identify new reserves thanks to new exploration wells in the Black Sea," Alparslan Bayraktar noted.

News.Az