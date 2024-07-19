News.az
Toggle Navigation
Politics
Azerbaijan
Opinion
Region
Analytics
World
Economics
Interviews
exclusives
Central Asia
COP29
Ukraine and Russia at war
Middle East
Culture
Tourism
Sports
Photos
Video
Crypto
India
Evergreen
Explainers (FAQ)
Digital finance
Currency Converter
News
Alparslan Bayraktar
Tag:
Alparslan Bayraktar
Türkiye announced a major gas discovery at the Goktepe field
05 Jan 2026-00:55
Launch of Akkuyu NPP’s Unit One planned next year - Turkish energy minister
29 Oct 2025-07:51
Türkiye pushes for quicker progress in expanding gas supply from Azerbaijan
04 Sep 2025-18:28
Bayraktar: A new chapter begins in Türkiye-Azerbaijan energy cooperation
06 Apr 2025-13:45
Türkiye aims to quadruple renewable energy capacity with $80 bln investment
21 Oct 2024-16:35
Türkiye’s BOTAS inks long-term LNG supply deal with TotalEnergies
18 Sep 2024-11:20
Turkish energy minister visits Ashgabat for talks on Turkmen gas purchases
30 Jul 2024-14:53
Türkiye set to conduct oil and gas exploration in Somalian offshore
19 Jul 2024-14:00
Latest News
Saudi-backed Midad eyes Lukoil assets deal
Ukrainian drones hit homes, industry in Volgograd
4.5-magnitude earthquake hits Afghanistan, 3 injured
Black Sea ports and the new geography of power
Global EV sales fall as China, US demand weakens
Massive fire sparks panic in Baku apartment building -
VIDEO
Indian shares hit by IT, metal sell-off
Drone strike damages apartments in Odesa overnight
Japan seizes Chinese fishing vessel, arrests skipper
NBA punishes Jazz, Pacers for bench moves
Archive
Prev
Next
Jan
Feb
Mar
Apr
May
Jun
Jul
Aug
Sep
Okt
Nov
Dec
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
2026
Su
Mo
Tu
We
Th
Fr
Sa
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31