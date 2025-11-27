Türkiye blasts attack on Iraq's natural gas field

+ ↺ − 16 px

Türkiye condemned a drone attack on Thursday that targeted the Khor Mor gas field in northern Iraq's Sulaymaniyah province late on Wednesday, News.Az reports citing Anadolu Agency.

Ankara views the attack with concern given its implications for the stability and prosperity of Iraq, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Oncu Keceli said in a statement on US social media company X.

“We condemn such acts targeting civilian infrastructure,” Keceli said, adding that Türkiye’s Consulate General in Erbil ensured that necessary measures were taken to protect the safety of Turkish nationals working at the site.

