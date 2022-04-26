Turkiye cancels mandatory indoor mask-wearing

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkiye has lifted the mandatory wearing of masks in closed spaces as the COVID-19 pandemic does not pose a "mass threat" anymore, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Tuesday, News.az reports citing Daily Sabah.

"The obligation to use masks in closed spaces has been completely lifted" as the pandemic is "no longer a mass threat," Erdogan told reporters after a meeting of the country's coronavirus science board.

However, mandatory mask use in public transport and hospitals will continue until the number of daily cases drops below 1,000, he noted.

The science board recommends that those aged over 65 or with risky diseases continue to use masks, the president added.

Turkiye daily COVID-19 cases have been in a sharp decline in the past months, with 2,604 new cases and 15 deaths reported on Monday.

Turkiye has administered more than 147.4 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines since a mass vaccination campaign in January last year.

Ankara has been gradually easing coronavirus-related restrictions since 2021. In January this year, the government abolished the PCR test requirement for screening purposes and for close contacts of individuals testing positive for COVID-19.

The test requirement for unvaccinated individuals joining public events was also cancelled and the quarantine for COVID-19 patients was shortened to seven days.

Turkiye lifted the outdoor mask-wearing mandate in March.

News.Az