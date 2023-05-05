Yandex metrika counter

Türkiye conducts operation against ISIS, detains 74

  • World
  • Share
Türkiye conducts operation against ISIS, detains 74

The operation was carried out against the ISIS members in Türkiye, News.az reports citing Haberturk.

74 suspects were detained as a result of search and operation measures carried out in 23 provinces within the framework of the criminal case initiated at the Diyarbakır Chief Public Prosecutor's Office.

Currently, investigation acts are being carried out around the detained persons.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      