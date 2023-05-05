Türkiye conducts operation against ISIS, detains 74
The operation was carried out against the ISIS members in Türkiye, News.az reports citing Haberturk.
74 suspects were detained as a result of search and operation measures carried out in 23 provinces within the framework of the criminal case initiated at the Diyarbakır Chief Public Prosecutor's Office.
Currently, investigation acts are being carried out around the detained persons.