Türkiye defends national interests with 'effective diplomacy': President Recep Tayyip Erdogan
Türkiye defends its national interests and achieves results with “effective diplomacy,” the country’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday, News.az reports citing Anadolu Agency.
"Today, there is a Türkiye that fearlessly defends its national interests on all grounds, including at the UN and NATO, and gets results with its effective diplomacy," Recep Tayyip Erdogan said at a meeting of the Justice and Development (AK) Party’s provincial heads in the capital Ankara.
Erdogan added that Türkiye has strengthened its foreign policy, and gained prestige and self-confidence.
Türkiye, with its strong army, has conducted anti-terror operations to defend its national security "without seeking anyone's approval", he said, adding that in the last 21 years, Türkiye has become a "more democratic and freer" country that has equal opportunities for the citizens.
Erdogan’s remarks came as the AK Party marks its 21 years of its founding – a period marked by resounding election wins.