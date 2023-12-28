Türkiye expects US to fulfill commitments on sale of F-16 fighter jets

Türkiye expects Washington to fulfill its commitments on the sale of F-16 fighter jets to Ankara, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said during his conversation over the phone with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday, News.Az reports citing Anadolu Agency.

According to diplomatic sources, Fidan said Ankara expects the US administration and Congress to act in accordance with the “spirit of alliance and fulfill the commitments made.”

Türkiye is seeking to purchase from the US the latest model F-16 Block 70 aircraft, as well as 79 modernization kits to upgrade its remaining F-16s to Block 70 level.

Fidan also told Blinken that the process regarding Sweden's NATO membership continues under the jurisdiction of the Turkish parliament.

The Turkish parliament's Foreign Affairs Committee approved legislation, greenlighting Sweden's accession to NATO on Tuesday and leaving only one vote in the general assembly to grant or deny Türkiye’s full approval.

It came after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan signed Sweden's NATO accession protocol and submitted it to parliament in October.

The recent developments in Gaza were also discussed during the phone call.

Fidan emphasized the need for an immediate cease-fire in Gaza and the commencement of peace talks.

The Cyprus issue also came up during the phone call.

