- 28 Jun 2022 19:29
Turkiye has agreed to support Finnish and Swedish NATO membership bids, News.az reports.
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg expressed satisfaction with the trilateral memorandum signed between Turkiye, Finland and Sweden.
He said that the leaders of NATO countries will decide tomorrow to invite Sweden and Finland to join NATO.