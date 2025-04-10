Türkiye, Indonesia sign 3 cooperation deals on culture, disaster management, and media

+ ↺ − 16 px

Türkiye and Indonesia signed three memorandums of understanding (MoUs) on Thursday, covering cooperation in the fields of media, culture, and disaster management.

The signing ceremony was held in the Turkish capital Ankara, in the presence of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Indonesian counterpart Prabowo Subianto, News.Az reports citing Anadolu agency.

The pacts signed included two MoUs on cooperation on disaster and emergency Management between the Turkish disaster agency AFAD and the Indonesian National Disaster Management Agency, and cooperation in the fields of media, public relations, and communication between the Turkish Communications Directorate and the Presidential Communications Office of Indonesia.

A cultural cooperation agreement between Türkiye's Culture and Tourism Ministry and the Indonesian Culture Ministry was also signed.

News.Az