Türkiye inks contracts with US on F-16 procurement

Ankara and Washington have signed contracts for the procurement of F-16s fighter jets from the US, sources at the Turkish National Defense Ministry announced on Thursday.

Delegations from both countries are currently working on the details, News.Az reports citing Turkish media.About the procurement of F-16s from the US, the sources said: "The contracts have been signed, and work on the details is ongoing through discussions between the respective delegations. Details will be shared with the public after decisions are made."The sources also answered the question regarding the so-called local elections that the PKK/PYD/YPG/SDF terrorist organization planned to hold in northern Syria but have been postponed."Previously, our president (Recep Tayyip Erdogan) and our national defense minister (Yasar Guler) made necessary warnings that these elections should not be held. We warned that these so-called elections should be completely canceled rather than postponed, the sources said.On June 6, the US State Department reported that Turkish authorities signed the Letter of Acceptance (LOA) sent to them by the US side regarding the purchase of new F-16 fighters and Block-70/72 modification and modernization kits for the F-16s the republic already has. The US called this a major step forward in getting a deal done.

News.Az