Türkiye launches anti-terrorist op

The Turkish Air Force has launched an operation against the PKK militants in Syria and Iraq following a terrorist attack in Ankara , says the country's Ministry of Defense, News.Az reports citing TRT Haber TV channel.

"On October 23, 2024, an Air Force operation was carried out against terrorist targets in northern Iraq and Syria to prevent terrorist attacks on our people and security forces by neutralizing the PKK," the defense ministry reported.It is noted that 32 targets were destroyed as a result of the strike. The operation continues, the Defense Ministry concluded.Note that a terrorist attack was committed at the head office of the Turkish aerospace corporation Tusaş in Ankara. The attackers tried to enter the facility, but encountered resistance from the security guards. After that, shooting began, and later an explosion occurred. According to the Turkish Ministry of Internal Affairs, members of the PKK were involved in the terrorist attack.

