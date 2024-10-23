5 killed, 22 injured in terror attack on Turkish Aerospace Industries - VIDEO/UPDATED

+ ↺ − 16 px

Five people were killed and 22 others were injured in a terrorist attack that targeted the main facility of the Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI) in the capital Ankara Wednesday afternoon, News.Az reports citing Daily Sabah.

BREAKING: #Terrorist attack in #Ankara leaves dead and injured @TUSAS_TR

, a manufacturer of military aircraft and space equipment. This was reported by the Minister of Internal Affairs of Turkey Ali Yerlikaya. According to him, there are dead and wounded. pic.twitter.com/cRJ6msNd1x — News.Az (@news_az) October 23, 2024

Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya confirmed the blast heard outside the premises was a terrorist attack. He said five people died, and 22 others were wounded in the attack. He noted that two of the injured were in critical condition.While no terrorist group claimed responsibility for the attack, the interior minister said initial findings point to the PKK terrorist group as the perpetrator of the attack but the process to identify terrorists is still ongoing and that an official statement would be made once the probe is completed.Yerlikaya noted that Turkish security forces neutralized two terrorists, a male and a female. The security forces are trying to identify the terrorists, the minister said, adding that the name of the terrorist group would be announced accordingly.Media outlets reported an exchange of gunfire, though it is not clear whether it was a terrorist attack.The cause of the explosion and the subsequent gunfire remained unclear, with some media reports claiming a suicide attack had occurred. Emergency services were dispatched to the site.Unconfirmed reports said three gunmen tried to storm the premises and an armed clash broke out subsequently.Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya stressed that a terrorist incident took place on the X platform, and there were dead and injured people.

News.Az