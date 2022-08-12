Türkiye names expected timing of next meeting with Armenian special representative

+ ↺ − 16 px

The next meeting of the special representatives of Türkiye and Armenia is expected in September, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said, News.az reports citing Anadolu.

Noting that the talks between the two countries are very important, the ministry added that the discussion of some issues at the current stage wouldn’t bring positive results.

In total, four meetings have been held between the special representatives of Türkiye and Armenia so far.

News.Az