Türkiye postpones III Antalya Diplomatic Forum

The III Antalya Diplomacy Forum (ADF), scheduled to be held on March 10-12, 2023, has been postponed, said the Antalya Diplomacy Forum in a statement, News.az reports.

The statement reads: "The first two editions of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum (ADF) presented an efficient platform to discuss global and regional matters comprehensively, promoting peaceful dialogue. Building on the successes of past Forums, we had intended to hold this year's edition on 10-12 March 2023 under the theme of "Effective Diplomacy for Peace and Order". We are grateful to the world leaders, Foreign Ministers, experts, diplomats, and scholars who have already confirmed their attendance.

Unfortunately, on February 6th two devastating earthquakes shook Turkiye in what is now clear to be one of the most devastating natural disasters of the century, plunging our nation into deep sorrow. While great efforts of search and rescue, and humanitarian assistance continue, also with the helping hand of our friends from around the world, the impact of the disaster is massive and will be long felt.

For Turkiye, now is the time to focus on helping those who are affected, and on rebuilding the region. Under these circumstances, we are obliged to announce the postponement of the third edition of ADF to the last quarter of this year.

We express our sincere gratitude to all our friends who have stood with us in this difficult time."

News.Az