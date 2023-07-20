2 dead from overnight Russian attack on Mykolaiv, mayor says

Two people have been found dead in Mykolaiv after an overnight Russian attack on the southern Ukrainian city, News.az reports citing CNN.

Mykolaiv Mayor Oleksandr Sienkievych said that the victims were a married couple.

He said that the attack, which occurred around 3 a.m. local time (Wednesday 8 p.m. ET) damaged 65 residential buildings, as well as three schools, a women’s clinic, and an administrative building.

Sienkievych said nine people were hospitalized.

One person was also killed Thursday in Odesa as a result of a Russian attack on that city.

