Türkiye reiterates solidarity with Azerbaijan

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan reiterated Ankara’s solidarity with Baku in a phone call with his Azerbaijani counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov.

During the phone conversation, the ministers discussed matters of regional and international security, as well as bilateral and multilateral cooperation, News.Az reports, citing the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry. Fidan extended heartfelt condolences on behalf of the Turkish state and people regarding the tragic passenger plane crash near Aktau, which occurred while operating the Baku-Grozny flight. Fidan honored the victims and wished a speedy recovery to the injured, reaffirming Türkiye's solidarity with Azerbaijan and its readiness to provide any support.Bayramov, in turn, expressed gratitude for the condolences and ongoing support from Türkiye. He assured that the investigation into the crash is being overseen by the country's leadership, with a state commission established for the inquiry. Bayramov provided updates on the investigation’s progress.The conversation also touched on the current situation in the Middle East, particularly around Syria, and Azerbaijan’s plans to offer humanitarian assistance to the country. Additionally, the ministers discussed prospects for future cooperation within the Organization of Turkic States and exchanged views on other mutual interests.

