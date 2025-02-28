Türkiye's economy grows by 3.2 pct last year

+ ↺ − 16 px

Türkiye's economy expanded by 3.2 percent in 2024, official data showed on Friday, News.az reports citing Xinhua.

The Turkish Statistical Institute said gross domestic product (GDP) for the fourth quarter of 2024, as a chained volume index, increased by 3 percent compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Mehmet Simsek, Turkish Treasury and Finance Minister, praised the economic progress made through the government's program.

"With our program, we have achieved significant success in many areas and reduced vulnerabilities. The current account deficit to national income ratio has fallen to 0.8 percent," said the minister on social media platform X on Friday.

"We will continue implementing policies to accelerate our country's structural transformation and make these gains permanent," he said.

Earlier, economists surveyed by the semi-official Anadolu Agency predicted a 2.98 percent growth rate for Türkiye's economy in the fourth quarter of 2024. Their annual growth forecast averaged 3.12 percent, closely aligning with the final figures.

News.Az