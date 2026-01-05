Türkiye's Fidan to focus on diplomacy at Paris Ukraine summit

+ ↺ − 16 px

Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan is set to attend the leaders-level Coalition of the Willing summit in Paris on Tuesday, according to sources from the foreign ministry.

The summit is expected to address the latest state of talks aimed at achieving peace in Ukraine, developments in draft peace plans, and the role to be played by the coalition in providing security guarantees for Ukraine, News.Az reports, citing Turkish media.

Representing Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the summit, Fidan is expected to underline that, within the framework of the vision put forward by Erdogan, Türkiye continues to advocate a peaceful resolution to the Russia-Ukraine war through result-oriented diplomatic initiatives.

He is also expected to draw attention to the fact that Istanbul hosted three rounds of negotiations between the parties in 2025, which produced tangible outcomes, particularly on humanitarian issues such as prisoner exchanges.

Fidan is also expected to reiterate that Türkiye remains ready to host direct talks between the parties in the coming period, and to state that Ankara regards the preservation of stability in the Black Sea as a strategic priority and has conveyed this stance to all parties.

The announcement comes as Fidan met his Portuguese counterpart Paulo Rangel in Lisbon, where regional issues, trade and economic cooperation, increased mutual investments were on the agenda.

News.Az