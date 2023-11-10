Türkiye sends field hospital aid ship to Egypt for Gaza

+ ↺ − 16 px

Türkiye said on Friday it had sent a ship loaded with field hospital equipment, ambulances and generators to Egypt to treat war casualties from Gaza, where Israeli's devastating siege has caused a humanitarian crisis with medical care collapsing, News.az reports citing Reuters.

"A total of 51 containers of medical supplies, generators and 20 ambulances, with necessary permissions, were loaded onto a ship from Izmir's Alsancak port and sent to Egypt," Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said.

"As part of the aid, a fully equipped heavy-climate type field hospital with operating rooms and intensive-care units and inflatable type field hospitals were sent," he said.

Footage shared by Koca in a post on social media platform X, showed ambulances, wheelchairs, boxes with medical supplies and other containers being loaded onto the ship.

The ship was expected to reach Egypt's Al Arish port on Saturday, Koca said, with the field hospitals and ambulances to be deployed to Gaza or points closest to its Rafah border crossing with Egypt in coordination with Egyptian authorities.

News.Az