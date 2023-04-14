Türkiye summons Danish ambassador to Foreign Ministry
Türkiye condemns today's offensive actions against the Holy Quran and the Turkish flag in Denmark, said the Turkish Foreign Ministry in a statement, News.az reports.
Noted that the Danish ambassador to Türkiye was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs over these actions.
The ministry emphasized that it is unacceptable to allow such actions.