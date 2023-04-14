Yandex metrika counter

Türkiye summons Danish ambassador to Foreign Ministry

Türkiye condemns today's offensive actions against the Holy Quran and the Turkish flag in Denmark, said the Turkish Foreign Ministry in a statement, News.az reports.

Noted that the Danish ambassador to Türkiye was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs over these actions.

The ministry emphasized that it is unacceptable to allow such actions.


