Türkiye summons Swedish envoy

The Foreign Ministry summoned the Swedish ambassador in Ankara to protest PKK/YPG terrorist sympathizers' anti-Türkiye propaganda on Thursday, amid the Nordic country's bid to join NATO, News.az reports citing Daily Sabah.

The ministry expressed Ankara's frustration about the terrorist propaganda, diplomatic sources said.

Türkiye also called on Sweden to not allow such terrorist activities, which openly violate the trilateral memorandum on the country's NATO bid and called on the Nordic country to take action against the perpetrators.

"We urge the Swedish authorities to take necessary steps against terrorist groups without further delay," Presidential Communications Director Fahrettin Altun tweeted.

Presidential Spokesperson Ibrahim Kalın also condemned the propaganda "in strongest terms," saying that Türkiye has conveyed its concerns and expectations to Swedish authorities.

News.Az