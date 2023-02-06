Türkiye suspends education at universities in earthquake-hit provinces

+ ↺ − 16 px

The educational process at Turkish universities, located in the quake-hit provinces affected, has been suspended, Vice President of the Republic of Türkiye Fuat Oktay said, News.az reports.

According to him, the universities will be used as shelters for people who were forced to leave their homes, as a result of the earthquake.

A 7.7-magnitude earthquake was recorded in central Türkiye on the morning of Feb. 6, 2023, according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center. The quake’s epicenter was located 26 km away from the city of Gaziantep with a population of about 1.06 million. The source of the earthquake was 7 km below the surface.

Following the latest data, 1,541 people died, and 9,733 people got injured following the 7.7-magnitude earthquake in Türkiye. As many as 3,471 buildings were destroyed following the powerful quake.

News.Az