Türkiye-Syria transit corridor set to open next year, linking to Gulf

The Türkiye-Syria transit corridor will become fully operational next year, creating a vital land route for Turkish commercial trucks to access Jordan and Gulf countries directly through Syrian territory, according to Trade Minister Ömer Bolat. While the foundational agreement was signed in June, the corridor's complete implementation requires resolution of outstanding issues including Syrian customs regulations, road rehabilitation projects, and visa arrangements for transport personnel.

Regional Transportation Significance

Minister Bolat emphasized the route's strategic importance, noting that the signing between Turkish and Syrian transport ministers generated significant enthusiasm in Jordan. "As this road extends from Türkiye to Europe via Jordan and Syria, it is key in trade and transportation," he stated, predicting that revitalizing these areas with modern roads and railways would rapidly increase regional trade and economic prosperity. The corridor represents a major step in reestablishing normalized economic relations across the Eastern Mediterranean.

Hejaz Railway Restoration and Economic Cooperation

The minister also revealed that Türkiye and Jordan are collaborating to repair and reactivate the historic Hejaz railway, which would significantly enhance both freight and passenger transportation capabilities between the two nations. This infrastructure development coincides with the conclusion of the first Türkiye-Jordan Joint Economic Commission meetings, where both countries signed a comprehensive memorandum outlining cooperation in trade, industry, agriculture, services, tourism, and cultural exchange.

Expanding Bilateral Trade and Investment

Bolat reported that bilateral trade between Türkiye and Jordan reached $1.1 billion in 2024 and has already exceeded $1.4 billion this year, with expectations of reaching $1.6 billion by year's end. He encouraged Turkish businesses and contractors to participate in Jordan's upcoming $15 billion infrastructure development program, which includes major water projects and railway construction. Turkish contractors have previously completed 60 projects in Jordan worth $2.3 billion.